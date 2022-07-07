Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.12. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 49,506 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Scotiabank raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.