Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.18. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

