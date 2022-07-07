MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.52

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.