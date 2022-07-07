Cwm LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

