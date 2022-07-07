Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $269.79 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

