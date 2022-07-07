Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 91,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

