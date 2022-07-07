Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

