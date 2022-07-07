Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

