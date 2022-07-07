Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

