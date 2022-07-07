Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.