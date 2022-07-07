Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

