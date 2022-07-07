Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $121.56 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

