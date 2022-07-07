Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.