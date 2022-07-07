Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in AGCO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

