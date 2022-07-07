CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 70,789 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,326,085.68.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$60.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.