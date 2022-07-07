Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 155,821 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24.

Hershey stock opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

