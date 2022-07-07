Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $241.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,620. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.