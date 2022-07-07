Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

