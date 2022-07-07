Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.83 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.