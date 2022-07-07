Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

