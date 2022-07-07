Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases 70,789 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,247,814.29.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.76. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

