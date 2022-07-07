Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,692 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

