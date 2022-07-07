CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 70,789 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,351,583.88.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.
- On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,122,432.81.
- On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.
- On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.
- On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.
- On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40.
- On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.
CCL Industries stock opened at C$60.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.19.
CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.