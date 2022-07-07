CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 70,789 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,351,583.88.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$60.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.19.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

