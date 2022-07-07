HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Sells A$13,280,277.28 in Stock

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White sold 83,001,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total value of A$13,280,277.28 ($9,096,080.33).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander (Alex) White sold 25,655,944 shares of HRL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total value of A$4,104,951.04 ($2,811,610.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HRL Holdings Limited provides various environmental and laboratory services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers asbestos and hazardous materials management; property contamination testing and work place drug testing; environmental testing; and on-site testing and monitoring services, as well as environmental and property management software solutions.

