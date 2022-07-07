Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 23,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

