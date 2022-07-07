Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,342.33 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,327.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,467.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,924.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

