Strs Ohio Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

