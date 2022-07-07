Strs Ohio Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $127,449,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Workday by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

