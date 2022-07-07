Strs Ohio Buys 333,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6,102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

