Strs Ohio Purchases 3,200 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

