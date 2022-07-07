Strs Ohio Sells 35,563 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.