Strs Ohio Invests $11.09 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $3,653,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

