Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.00

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 1545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,624.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,927 shares of company stock valued at $24,662,732. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.