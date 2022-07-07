180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of AER stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

