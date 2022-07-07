180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $921,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

