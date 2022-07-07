Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

