180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 597 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $241.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average is $309.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.