Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352,820 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

