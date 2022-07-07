180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Argus cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

