Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
IEFA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69.
