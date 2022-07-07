Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.