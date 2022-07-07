Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 945 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.