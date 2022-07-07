Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Chubb by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.38.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

