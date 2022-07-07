Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

