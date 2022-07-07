Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,558 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

SYY stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

