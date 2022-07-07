Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 247,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 292,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

