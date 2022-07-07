Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $82,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

