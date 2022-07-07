Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 354 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $14,278,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.