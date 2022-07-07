148,992 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 130,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.