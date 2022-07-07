DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

DigitalOcean Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.